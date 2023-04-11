Orlandi case, the Vatican prosecutor: “New clues have emerged after 40 years”

They are Emanuela Orlandi this time the Vatican is serious and Pope francesco he gave a precise order: “The world is watching us, now I want the truth”. The case was entrusted to the prosecutor of Vatican Alessandro Diddy. “Pope Francis – Diddi explains to Corriere della Sera – he has invested me with the role of head of this delicate office, which I am reorganizing also thanks to the help of two ordinary and two applied magistrates. Among the files inherited from my predecessor, Professor Gian Piero Milano, there was one containing a series of complaints from the Orlando family relating to the disappearance of Emanuela. In order to clarify the matter definitively, in January of this year I received from the Papa the task of handling the case. The desire and the iron will of the Pope and the Secretary of State are of to clarify without reserve”.

“In a few months – Diddi continues to the Corriere – they have been carried out checks not completed in 40 years. The investigations carried out will have to emerge, because they are investigative activities destined to flow fully into the files of the Office and of this also the Vatican hierarchies I am fully aware. We will hear Peter Orlandi and we will acquire the necessary testimonial information, listening to what unreleased has to tell us. There are — inside and outside the Vatican — figures still available. Important investigations were also made in the context of the previous Roman investigation. Given that I cannot go into specifics and that there are huge investigations on the subject Rome prosecutor’s officeI am afraid that the role of the Band of Magliana in case Orlandi was overratedalthough there are some evidence. The situation, however, dictates a broader framework“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

