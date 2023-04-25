Home » Scary Rome for a Spanish tourist: groped and robbed in Termini
Rome: young Spanish tourist groped and robbed in Termini, camera images are being examined.

A 22-year-old Spanish tourist was groped and then robbed yesterday morning at dawn in via Marsala, in front of Rome’s Termini station. Police investigations are currently underway to trace the person responsible, including through the analysis of the images from the cameras in the area.

She was approached by a man who groped and robbed her

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the young woman was approached by a man who first groped her and threw her to the ground, then took away her cell phone and wallet.

