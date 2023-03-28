Home Business Orphan drug sales double
Business

Orphan drug sales double

by admin
Orphan drug sales double

According to current forecasts, sales of orphan drugs will double within a few years.

According to the Alliance for Chronic Rare Diseases (ACHSE), four million people with so-called rare diseases live in Germany alone. The definition of the term “rare diseases” is not uniform. In the EU, diseases are defined as affecting fewer than five in 10,000 people. Drugs used to treat these diseases are called orphan drugs.

As a rule, they are economically unattractive for the pharmaceutical industry due to the small number of people affected. On the other hand, orphan drugs are usually so expensive that they generate significant sales, as the Statista chart shows. EvaluatePharma predicts that sales of orphan drugs will grow to $273 billion by 2026. If the analysts are correct, the market volume would double compared to 2020.

However, this should only be a positive trend for those affected in exceptional cases. Because according to ACHSE, there are around 8,000 rare diseases. Many of them are unlikely to make it into the research departments of pharmaceutical companies.

Those: Statesman

More articles on the topic:

See also  Equita: alongside Racing Force in the 10 million capital increase, first ECM operation of 2023

You may also like

Blitz in French banks, because they risk a...

Superbonus in a condominium, how to deal with...

dpa-AFX overview: ECONOMY from March 28th, 2023 –...

Resolution 22 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

Bitcoin reacts: After transactions via Zug company: Crypto...

Amazon changes the rules. Risk free shipping?

30 years of »socialist market economy«: market economy...

Tunisia: the value of textile exports is growing

Modern solutions to modern problems

Berlusconi renews Fi, Ronzulli (semi) trumpeted: but what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy