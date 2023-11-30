Our city’s e-commerce companies made a wonderful appearance at the 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo

The 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo, held from November 23rd to 27th in Hangzhou under the theme of “Digital Trade Connecting the World“, was a resounding success. The event brought together over 800 digital trade companies, showcased more than 100 first-ever debut results, and included the inaugural “Silk Road E-commerce Day” event, which established a platform for communication and dialogue.

Our city was well represented at the expo, with over 700 buyers and professional visitors registering to attend and purchase. Nine e-commerce companies from our city, including Zhejiang Jiuxin Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiashan County Wansheng Electric Co., Ltd., actively participated in the exhibition through both online and offline methods to showcase their cross-border e-commerce achievements. “Jiuxin Intelligence” was the sole company from Jiaxing present in the Zhejiang exhibition area of the expo, serving as a testament to the city’s cross-border e-commerce achievements. “Jiuxin Intelligence” received over a hundred merchants during the exhibition and successfully reached cooperation intentions with some buyers. The amount of intended cross-border e-commerce contracts signed in our city at this digital trade fair exceeded 1 billion yuan.

Liu Wuhong, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, led a team to participate in the 2023 “Silk Road E-commerce” International Cooperation Forum on the afternoon of November 23. Following the meeting, he visited the Jiaxing exhibition area of the Zhejiang Pavilion and expressed his affirmation of the cross-border e-commerce achievements of “Jiuxin Intelligence”. He also encouraged e-commerce companies in our city to utilize the global digital trade expo platform to discuss, cooperate, and promote development with all parties.

The successful participation of our city’s e-commerce companies at the 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo demonstrates the city’s prowess in the cross-border e-commerce sector and reinforces its position as a major player in the global digital trade market.