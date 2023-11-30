Home » Famous Singer Dedema Passes Away Due to Illness: Early Identification Tips for Cerebral Hemorrhage and Stroke
Famous Singer Dedema Passes Away Due to Illness: Early Identification Tips for Cerebral Hemorrhage and Stroke

Famous Singer Dedema Dies Due to Illness, Highlighting the Importance of Early Stroke Identification

Renowned mezzo-soprano singer and national first-class actor, Dedema, passed away in Beijing at the age of 76 due to ineffective treatment for a severe stroke. Dedema had been in poor health for over a year, and it was revealed that she had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during a performance more than 20 years ago, which had resulted in hemiplegia.

Chen Xudong, chief physician of the Neurosurgery Department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University of Chinese Medicine, emphasized the importance of timely and effective treatment for stroke patients within 4.5 hours of the occurrence. He urged the public to be familiar with the “Stroke 120” and “BE FAST” formulas to quickly identify the symptoms of a stroke and take immediate action.

The “Stroke 120” formula involves checking for asymmetrical face, unilateral weakness in both arms, and unclear speech. If any of these symptoms occur suddenly, it is crucial to call the emergency hotline 120 immediately. The “BE FAST” formula includes checking for balance and coordination issues, sudden vision changes, asymmetrical face, weakness or numbness in the arms, slurred speech, and difficulty in understanding language.

The passing of Dedema serves as a reminder of the importance of being able to quickly recognize the symptoms of a stroke and seek immediate medical attention. Early identification and intervention are crucial in improving the prognosis for stroke patients.

Source: Metropolis Express
Author: Reporter Jin Jing
Correspondent Xin Xuan
Editor: Gao Tingting

