Home Business Overall expansion is increasing again: Southern federal states have a “de facto failure” for wind power
Business

Overall expansion is increasing again: Southern federal states have a “de facto failure” for wind power

by admin
Overall expansion is increasing again: Southern federal states have a “de facto failure” for wind power

Overall expansion is increasing again
Southern federal states with wind power a “de facto failure”


4/9/2023 4:42 am

Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg have long been criticized because, despite their size, hardly any wind turbines are connected to the grid in the federal states. While expansion in Germany is gaining momentum overall, the south seems to be lagging behind.

From the point of view of the industry, an end to the slack in the expansion of onshore wind turbines is in sight. More new wind turbines were connected to the grid in the first three months of the year. The number of wind turbines that were newly approved grew significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This was the result of a preliminary evaluation by the Onshore Wind Energy Agency, which was available to the German Press Agency. However, the German Wind Energy Association criticized a “de facto failure” in the southern region. Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg lagged behind when it came to expansion. According to the Economics Ministry, only 24 out of a total of 505 wind turbines nationwide were newly built in 2022 in the two southern countries.

Last year, the federal government decided on extensive measures to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies. This plays a key role in achieving Germany’s climate protection goals and becoming less dependent on fossil fuels such as coal and gas. Wind turbines on land are often controversial locally, and residents keep taking action against them.

At the end of 2022, the Federal Network Agency recorded an increase of only 264 onshore wind turbines compared to the previous year, while the grand coalition added 274 turbines last year. In the years 2016 and 2017, the stock had grown by more than 1300 wind turbines on land every year, in 2018 by 726 systems. According to information from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, there were around 29,000 wind turbines on land and around 1,500 offshore wind turbines in Germany at the end of 2022.

See also  Yi Gang: Make up for the shortcomings of supervision and disconnect the improper connection between financial and commercial information_Platform

You may also like

German Bundestag – Announcement of public contracts should...

Easter 2023, 4 billion holiday business. And the...

Study: Gap between suppliers and car manufacturers is...

Pnrr, Barelli (FI): “There is no possibility of...

More kidnapped children brought back ++++ Ukrainian power...

Melissa Satta show (look for the AC Milan...

Pa, 3,000 hires are on the way. Lease:...

Stadler between politics, turnover and morality

Macron leaves and Xi surrounds Taiwan. Off to...

1999 Yuan Shenji was born! Redmi Note 12...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy