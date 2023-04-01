Home Business Owning family does not sell, ex-boss Sulzberger back
by admin
Bang at Calida: the owner family doesn’t sell after all, ex-boss Sulzberger returns – and the CEO is already leaving

But everything is different at the Lucerne underwear manufacturer: the Kellenberger family does not sell their share package. Former company boss Felix Sulzberger is returning as president. Acting CEO Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart is stepping down after just two years.

Felix Sulzberger at the Calida media conference in March 2016.

Bild: Pius Amrein (7. 3. 2016)

This comeback has it all: Seven years after his resignation from the Calida board of directors, the former long-time CEO Felix Sulzberger is to return to the supervisory board. As the listed lingerie manufacturer from Sursee announced on Monday, Sulzberger will be proposed as an independent member and President of the Board of Directors. Among other things, Sulzberger is currently a member of the board of directors of the Holy Fashion Group and chairman of the advisory board of Finatem Private Equity, based in Frankfurt.

