PA consultants increase revenues by 45%. And the employed by 37%

The organisational, management and technological consultancy company, with a leadership position in the PA, Intellera Consulting, continues its growth. In fact, it closed the financial statements as of 30 June 2023 with 113 million euros in revenues, 45% more than the previous fiscal year. Without retreating on margins, which have grown more than proportionally, with an Ebitda of more than 26.5 million euros.

Born in 2021 through a management buyout operation, carried out by the partners of the business line dedicated to PwC Italia’s Public Administration and Healthcare, with the support of the Gyrus Capital Fund, the company has recognized expertise in the digital transformation of organizations and in the management of European funds.

The company has collaborations with institutions and bodies of the European Union and outside the EU on the issues of development, digitalisation and measurement of the performance of public services. Among the various indicators, there is the strong growth of the Health sector, in which Intellera records 2023 an increase in revenues of approximately 60%, and in the Private sector, which records an increase of over 90%, on which the prospects are for further future development both at an Italian and international level, thanks to consultancy services based on the implementation of an innovative model of public-private partnership, necessary for the implementation of the PNRR. Intellera is also growing on the international market, where the increase in revenues is more than 80% of what was recorded in the previous year.

In its second year of activity, the constant development has also had an impact on people, with the inclusion of around 350 profiles in the last year which leads the company to exceed 1,250 professionals, up 37% compared to 2022, but the double that of the foundation.

The company is now present in an increasingly widespread manner with offices in 14 Italian cities and also in Brussels. «The market recognizes our professionals as having the skills and abilities it needs to face the challenges of digital transformation, both in Italy and abroad – underlines Andrea Gabardo, CEO of Intellera -. This year’s extraordinary results are the result of constant commitment and confirm that we are on the right path: we support our customers in their journey of technological innovation and we are proud to be at the forefront in achieving shared objectives.”

