Home » PacWest: signs of recovery in deposits, stock up 12%
Business

PacWest: signs of recovery in deposits, stock up 12%

by admin
PacWest: signs of recovery in deposits, stock up 12%

PacWest Bancorp shares advanced 12% after the institution said deposits stabilized in late March and increased in April. Although the bank’s total deposits in the first quarter fell short of estimates, analysts are positive about PacWest’s improved capital position and improved net interest income.

Specifically, “Deposits leveled off in the latter part of March and rebounded in April, increasing approximately $700 million after the quarter’s end,” said chairman and CEO Paul Taylor.

“Also, in light of recent events, management has taken immediate steps to maximize liquidity, including exploring divestitures of strategic assets,” such as the $2.7 billion Lender Finance loan portfolio.

At yesterday’s close, the stock was down 55% year-to-date.

See also  Opel celebrates 50 years of the Elettro Gt, the record-breaking electric sports car

You may also like

This is how high the labor costs in...

Enel, Cattaneo’s plan pushes the stock: less debt...

Our district launched a special supervision action of...

Zolar founder on resignation: “Like giving up my...

Aiways: The Chinese car manufacturer is attracting customers...

Csm, Fdi does not like Pinelli (Lega) management....

Foreign exchange trading reminder: Market sentiment turns to...

Is Thyssenkrupp selling steel division to Abu Dhabi?

Tax your pension: That’s how much pensioners pay...

Bankers, meetings on the contract to start in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy