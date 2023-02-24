Socialite Paris Hilton presents their first child on social media with husband Carter Reum, that’s what it’s called

Surrogacy is increasingly popular with the star system. Paris Hilton followed the orme Of Naomi Campbell, surprised followers and fans when she announced that she has become mamma, last January 25, with a photo on his Instagram profile.

Now, still via social media, Paris Hilton and the husband Carter Reum, with a photo they reveal the name of the creature, why it is socially ‘cool’ create the privacy suspense on the choice of this. Above all, for fans of the couple who expected theyet another whim of the star, they were almost disappointed with the chosen name.

Paris Hilton presents her son via social media, that’s what her name is

Until now, no one except close relatives and nannies knew the name of the son of Paris Hilton. L’ex itgirl in a shot that makes a lot ‘Mulino Bianco familypresented to the whole world Phoenix. Before posting the photos together with his firstborn, Paris Hilton shared a video, where he explains the meaning of the name and why the choice fell on this.

