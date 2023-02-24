The video on the president’s social profiles: “A year of tears, pain, hope, resistance and invincibility”

(LaPresse) “Resist and fight”. On the anniversary of the Russian invasion (here the special) of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky celebrates the strength of his people with a video posted on social media.

“On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Don’t flee, but face. Resist and fight. It has been a year of pain, sadness, faith and unity. And this year we were invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!», writes the Ukrainian president. (LaPresse)