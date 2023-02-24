The Juventus has targeted a new midfielder. Let’s talk about Mohamed Camara, a twenty-three-year-old Malian from Monaco. The player was signed last summer for 15 million euros by Salzburg and immediately became a staple of the Principality club. At a time when clubs are looking around for suitable profiles for their squad, the name of the French midfielder is one of the many players who could be useful for the Old Ladybut it’s not the only one. The company is evaluating different types of strategies because it does not yet know its destiny. Let’s see the main names approached to the club in this phase.

Davinson Sanchez all Juventus: 30%

Among the many defenders that the Juventus he is viewing there is one that has so far gone under the radar. Let’s talk about Davidson Sanchez. Tottenham’s Colombian centre-back ended up in the back with Conte, but remains a player of absolute value. The contract expires in 2024 and the player no longer seems central to the Spurs project. This is why the idea teases the Juventus management. Sanchez is born in 1196, so he still has several years at a good level. Juventus monitors the situation with interest.

Guendouzi to Juventus: 25%

A name that teases Juventus a lot is that of Matthew Guendouzi. The former Arsenal player, who has been at Marseille for two years, has grown a lot and has attracted the attention of various teams. It is a player that Tudor has often used as an attacking midfielder to take advantage of his suggestion and insertion skills. It is a player who is not sponsored much in the media, but whose performance is constantly on the rise. That’s why it ended up among the goals for next season. His sale could be realized for around 25 million euros.

Camara to Juventus: 20%

Mohamed Camara is one of the players accosted to the Juventus In this sentence. The Bianconeri are looking for fresh forces for next season. Arrived in the summer from Salzburg, the Malian soon became a staple in Clement’s team. Camara is the classic muscular player, able to eradicate balls from opponents and then start the offensive action. It is a midfielder whose characteristics Juventus lack. The cost of his price tag is high at around 30 million, so it will also be necessary to understand what kind of resources the club will have in the summer before being able to attempt a possible assault.

Frimpong to Juventus: 20%

For the right wing of the future the Juventus she is interested in again Frimpong. The Leverkusen full-back, born in 2000, is enjoying a great season, despite the difficulties with Aspirin. Just the team’s unhappy season could lead to the sale of the Dutchman. There is no shortage of competition for the player, but the Turin club remains vigilant on this prospectus which is considered one of the top in his role. The valuation is around 35 million euros, an important figure.

Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus: 15%

Milinkovic-Savic continues to be in the crosshairs of Juventus, but, also in this case, the objective is linked to off-field sentences. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serbian has decided that the time has come for a new adventure and for this reason he has no intention of renewing his contract which expires in 2024. Juventus has never lost sight of the player and is in constant contact with his agent Kezman. At this point much will depend more than on Lotito’s will or otherwise, on the real black and white possibilities. On Milinkovic-Savic, in fact, the Premier League teams have always shown themselves to be cold and have never presented offers such as to convince Lotito. For this, the Juventus track does not set.

