Parranda: Unveiling Cuba’s New Partying Beer at Yarini Bar in Havana

The wait is over as the highly anticipated launch of the new “Partying Beer” took place on Wednesday night at Havana’s prestigious Yarini bar. The event brought together entrepreneurs from the production company, actors, and various distinguished guests, all keen to experience the exciting taste and atmosphere surrounding the brand.

The official introduction of “Parranda” was made by the renowned actor Alejandro Cuervo, who played the role of entertainer at the vibrant party held in Yarini Habana, which is owned by the esteemed actor Jorge Perugorría.

This refreshing alcoholic beverage, with 4.8% alcohol content, is available in clear PET bottles of 500 and 1,500 milliliters. The partnership between Cuba Ron and the Swinkels Brewers family, a distinguished Dutch company known for its premium beer brands such as Bavaria, La Trappe, and Hollandia, has brought Parranda to the Cuban market.

Sophie Jacobs, a member of Parranda’s marketing team, expressed pride and enthusiasm about the venture, stating, “We are very proud to have established the factory in the Mariel Special Development Zone, with a capacity of 1.5 million hectoliters, equivalent to approximately 800,000 bottles per day. These will be available in various sales channels.”

As a product of Cervecería Cubana SA, a mixed capital company located in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED), Parranda has recently begun its sales campaigns in country stores that accept Freely Convertible Currency (MLC). The 500-milliliter bottle is priced at 1.20, while the larger 1.5-liter bottle costs 2.95.

Parranda’s philosophy promotes an ecological approach. By scanning a QR code, customers can return their bottles to designated recycling centers and receive 0.10 cents in MLC for each contribution, thereby supporting sustainable practices.

To establish the company, an impressive investment of over 100 million dollars was made, ensuring that the plant is equipped with state-of-the-art international technology. Arnoud Van Schaik, the factory’s general manager, proudly stated that it will have an initial production capacity of one million hectoliters per year.

Andro Avón Mazar, interim president of Cuba-Ron, expressed his vision for Parranda, stating, “Parranda is intended to meet the national demand for beer, currently unsatisfied, but starting with a Cuban product, a culturally and genuinely Cuban product.”

In addition to Parranda beer, the facility will also produce and market a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic malt-based beverages, along with other energizing drinks.

The brand’s name, “Parranda,” was chosen in homage to the parrandas, a treasured cultural heritage of Cuba and recognized by UNESCO. These lively celebrations symbolize the energy, freshness, and joy associated with beer, as it brings people and families together, allowing them to share their experiences.

Beer enthusiasts and partygoers alike are now eagerly looking forward to indulging in the unique taste and cultural essence of Parranda, creating unforgettable memories in the process.

