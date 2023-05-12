Home » Participate, the great reshuffle of the CDX: Sacconi’s wife to Leonardo
Business

Participate, the great reshuffle of the CDX: Sacconi’s wife to Leonardo

by admin
Participate, the great reshuffle of the CDX: Sacconi’s wife to Leonardo

Participate, the great one reshuffle of the center-right majority: this is who sits in the most important seats

Leonardo, Enel, Poste, Eni: the big ones participate of Italy are not only a source of revenue for the Government. But also a great, great opportunity to find – again – Work. For who?

The former minister Roberto Cingolanidespite having left his role for less than 12 months (6 months and 15 days), he moved from the Department of Ecological Transition to the Board of Directors of Leonardo, where he worked before his political experience. The Antitrust has given the go-ahead. He will also be CEO and general manager. to the presidency ofEneldespite the negative judgments of some advisors, it went as planned Paul Scaroniwith a past at Eni and still president of Milan.

Confirmed then of Claudio Descalzi all’Eni: ad since 2014 he is starting to surpass the historic founder Enrico Mattei, who led the institution for almost ten years (if we exclude the Agip period). The president will be the former general commander of the Guardia di Finanza, Giuseppe Zafarana. For the Later comes to the presidency Silvia Rovere, twice president of Assoimmobiliare, will be Matteo Del Fante: reconfirmed. By reading the curriculum vitae of the new directors, they are discovered new faces. In the board of Leonardo will sit for example Enrico Giorgetti, director of the Farmindustria Confindustria association. La Stampa has already recalled that she is the wife of the former forced minister Maurizio Sacconi, but she is also the sister of Ilaria Giorgetti, former president of the Santo Stefano district in Bologna, and nominated by the mayor Pd Matteo Lepore for the board of directors of the Rusconi Foundation .

See also  The third-generation Xiangshan RISC-V open source processor core research and development started - Hardware - cnBeta.COM

Another of the political names that stand out is that of Paolo Marchioni, former mayor of Omegna. He finished his term in 2022 and was not re-elected. Indicated by the League, he will end up on the board of Later.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Saving: This is how high the interest rates...

Italian banks: 6bn profits in 3 months. Meloni...

Collective bargaining dispute at the railways: union speaks...

Mercedes EQA, the electric SUV that focuses on...

Labor market – employment agency wants faster procedures...

Twitter: Elon Musk announces resignation as CEO. A...

Heavy!Google releases the latest AI technology: the launch...

The climate is right for Lindner – and...

Charging columns increasingly in demand in accommodation facilities

Etsy: In three years I made 665,000 euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy