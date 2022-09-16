ROMA – To achieve the regasification terminal in Piombino. And do it soon, by next spring. The House of Deputies in government asked for it, almost unanimously, on the last day of this legislature. The distinctions apparently canceled, the resistance of the Tuscan city canceled by a single vote, which saw representatives of all parties parading through its streets to say “no” to the docking in the port of the mega ship to regasify liquid natural gas bought by the government to replace Russian methane.