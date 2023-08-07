Parties – Bartsch warns against the liquidation of the Left Group

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch has warned his party friends in parliament not to jeopardize the existence of the parliamentary group. “There is concern that the existence of the parliamentary group will be ended by resignations,” Bartsch told the Tagesspiegel (Tuesday edition).

“Such action would be irresponsible, however.” The parliamentary group is “a very valuable asset”. Bartsch continued: “If three MPs leave our group, the group must be liquidated according to established case law. That would be irresponsible.”

He wanted to keep the group together and fulfill his own mission, namely to make left-wing politics. Even after the announced resignation of co-group leader Amira Mohamed Ali, Bartsch does not see his party falling apart. “I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that there will be no implosion on the left,” said Bartsch: “There will be no split in the left. We are stable in our core substance. I want the left to act together.”

A split in the left would only strengthen conservatives and the right. Bartsch doesn’t expect Mohamed Ali to help found a Wagenknecht party. “Amira wants to continue working in the Bundestag. Like Sahra Wagenknecht, she belongs to our parliamentary group. Amira Mohamed Ali and I are currently preparing our parliamentary group’s retreat,” he said. Bartsch himself is keeping open a new candidacy for the chairmanship of the parliamentary group. “My final decision will be made in the next few days,” he said. Before that, there were “various talks”. The most recent statement by Left MP Alexander Ulrich on the future of the Left is “unreasonable,” said Bartsch. Ulrich had said: “Unfortunately, the left is degenerating into a sect. We hope for Sahra Wagenknecht.”

