PARVAL Expands Presence in Dominican Republic with New Branch Opening in La Romana

PARVAL, a major player in the Dominican Republic stock market, has recently opened a new branch in La Romana. The new office is situated on Altagracia Avenue, within the Capital Corporate Center.

In a statement, Francina Marte, CEO of PARVAL, expressed their belief in the potential of the stock market as a driver of economic growth. Marte stated that the opening of this new branch aligns with their vision of empowering Dominicans with solid financial opportunities.

Nathasha Paulino, Business Director of PARVAL, emphasized that the new branch is part of the company’s expansion strategy.

PARVAL, which is a subsidiary of the RIZEK GROUP and a leader in the Dominican stock market, has over two decades of experience. It boasts assets exceeding RD$3,700 million. Among its services are the opening of brokerage accounts, intermediation of publicly offered securities, structuring of financial instruments, and placement of issues of publicly offered securities in the primary market, all authorized by the Superintendency of the Securities Market of the Dominican Republic (SIMV). Furthermore, PARVAL is an issuer of corporate bonds.

In recognition of its commitment to excellence, PARVAL has been accorded an “A” risk rating with a stable outlook by risk rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Feller Rate. It is the only brokerage to have two risk ratings and the highest rating for an unbanked brokerage.

The new branch in La Romana represents PARVAL’s dedication to expanding its reach and offerings in the Dominican Republic stock market. The company remains focused on providing quality financial services to its customers and contributing to the economic growth of the nation.

