Despite the pasta has a minimum ecological footprint with emissions of just 150 grams of CO2 equivalent per 80 gram serving, for the main food of the Italian diet, investments for a more modern, safe and sustainable production they do not stop. In fact, pasta makers invest over half a billion euros a year in research and development, equal to approximately 10% of turnover. And the results are visible. Since 2013, the sector has reduced 20% of water consumption, 21% of carbon dioxide emissions and has recovered 95% of the waste produced.

According to the sustainability report of Italian food union in 2020, in the period 2013-2019 in the pasta industry 270 thousand cubic meters of water were saved, 69 million kilograms of CO2 emissions and 19,500 tons of waste were recovered. For all of this, pasta can be considered a planet-friendly food which goes well with the new trends of Italians who reward food that respects the environment. According to research by Italian food union in fact, almost 9 out of 10 Italians declare that they pay attention to aspects of sustainability when they are in the supermarket. And pasta – a staple food of the Italian tradition, consumed by 99% of the population, with an average of about 5 times a week for a total of 23 kg per year per capita – manages to remain the protagonist of the trolley and of the kitchen thanks to its ability to innovate. and now, also to respond to the needs of a lower and lower environmental impact.

This is also due to the pasta makers who, with almost 120 companies and over 10,200 employees, achieve a turnover of 5.6 billion eurosand almost 560 million euros invested in research and development to make the plants more modern and safe and the pasta ever more sustainable and of quality, even in a difficult period like the one we are going through. Also because, according to an investigation Nielsen IQ on food sustainability, the consumer wants to reduce the environmental impact of his diet but also asks for greater attention to waste and packaging savings. And one in 5 Italians is willing to spend more on sustainable spending.

“With a minimal ecological impact from farm to table compared to other foods, pasta is the prototype of green food – he explains Riccardo Felicetti, president of the Italian pasta makers of Unione italiana food – as pasta producers, we continue to play a strong social role, as well as an economic one, and the responsibility of our generation is to guarantee the planet access to quality, healthy, sustainable and accessible food ”. But in an economic situation like the current one, he concludes Felicetti “The energy cost crisis is seriously bringing our companies to their knees and if imminent, drastic and effective measures are not taken, we will soon be forced to close part of the production lines. We cannot therefore be left alone in this moment of energy costs so exorbitant as to completely alter the balance sheets of companies ”.

Among the current and near future attention with a view to greater sustainability, the sector focuses first of all onprecision agriculturewith the support of advanced technological platformscrop rotation plans to maintain soil fertility and the reduction of fertilizers and herbicides with the launch of a zero residue certification. For energy saving, attention goes to methane fueled trigeneration plants which allow to produce electricity and, at the same time, thermal energy for the drying phase and refrigeration energy for storage. And then there is the improvement of waste management and secondary packaging with some pasta factories that are making use of compostable packaging obtained from biodegradable components.

For the great environmental and social challenges of recent years, he explains Angelo Colussi, president of the Colussi group – Pasta Agnesi “We pasta makers have involved our suppliers on sustainable development issues, we are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our packaging, we have strengthened the agricultural supply chains and we have undertaken important investments in plants and technologies to evolve our business structure and improve ourselves more and more. And even in a future that promises to be very uncertain, we intend to go ahead with our commitment ”.