Patent Court, the third fashion and food headquarters in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

Passed even the last exam, now it’s official. Milan – instead of London – will host not only a local office (already active) of the Unitary Patent Court, but will host the third headquarters of the new Court, which entered into force on 1 June and is called upon to settle disputes in patent matters. Yesterday in the late morning the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, tweeted the news: «Milan will be the seat of the third section of the European Patent Court (Tub). The TUB’s administrative committee officially approved the decision.’

“An assignment – adds the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio – for which in recent months, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I have personally committed myself by dialoguing with the Ministers of Justice of the EU countries”. Indeed, as foreseen by the complex negotiations of recent months with France and Germany, the competences of Milan will be “lighter” than those envisaged for the City.

Milan will deal with pharmaceuticals (except for patents with complementary protection certificates, the most widespread), agri-food, phytosanitary, as well as fashion (clothing and footwear). In 2026, a revision of competencies is possible (by agreement with partners). The headquarters will be active 12 months after approval. So, in a year.

«Happy with the assignment – ​​said the mayor Beppe Sala -. Now, at work to demonstrate the validity of the choice and to expand the powers assigned with the Government”. The president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, thanked the government “for the decisive role it has assumed” and recalled that it is “the region where the most patents are filed”. “A great challenge to be taken up” for the president of the Milan Bar Association, Antonino la Lumia. For the president of Assolombarda, Alessandro Spada: «the news is good, but we are waiting for confirmations on skills: chemistry and pharmaceuticals are essential». The Tub will have “significant economic repercussions on local related industries and jobs” observes Carlo Sangalli, president of Confcommercio and the Chamber of Commerce. He is satisfied with the CIA, while Confimi invites us to “supervise that linguistic and juridical obstacles do not result in penalizing disbursements for SMEs”. While Competere.eu asks that everything be done to bring skills in all pharmaceuticals and mechatronics to Milan. Criticize the opposition. For Ivan Scalfarotto (senator of Azione-Italia Viva) it is “more than halved good news, given that in Milan the powers are very limited”. While Lia Quartapelle (Pd) wonders: “Will Milan have the skills of London or will it be an empty box?”.

According to the EU, the unitary patent will allow, especially SMEs, to save up to 80% of the costs for renewal fees to protect inventions. Keeping a unitary patent alive for 10 years will cost less than 5,000 euros compared to the current almost 30,000 in the 25 EU member states that adhere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

