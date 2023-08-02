Title: Paulson Puerto Rico Appoints Rafael Cedeño Paulson as Executive Vice President

Paulson Puerto Rico has recently announced the appointment of Rafael Cedeño Paulson as the executive vice president of the company. Cedeño Paulson brings extensive experience and a strong academic background, making him an ideal candidate for the role.

Cedeño Paulson holds a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics from Cornell University, with a concentration in Finance and Agribusiness.

Having previously worked in the private equity group of Goldman Sachs in New York, Cedeño Paulson also specialized in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Evercore, both in London and New York. His notable achievements include being part of the advisory team that closed major deals such as the acquisition of NH Hotel by Minor International, amounting to over $2,750 million.

Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, expressed his excitement about Cedeño Paulson joining the team, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Rafael Cedeño Paulson to our organization. His exceptional academic achievements and extensive experience will play a fundamental role in our growth and contribute to the economic development of Puerto Rico.”

In response, Cedeño Paulson expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “The company’s commitment to the economic development of Puerto Rico strongly aligns with my own values ​​and business vision. I am eager to make a positive impact and continue building a brighter future for the island.”

In related news, Fahad Ghaffar, previously associated with Paulson Puerto Rico, will now focus on administrative duties at the United Collection automobile dealerships. This transition comes after Paulson’s successful entry into the car market in Puerto Rico and its establishment as a key player in the luxury car niche on the island.

Last month, Paulson Puerto Rico acquired Gómez Hermanos, a dealer that has been operating in Puerto Rico since 1949, managing prestigious brands such as Porsche and Ferrari. The deal was finalized at the end of last year, and the company has now been renamed United Collection Auto Group.

With the addition of Gómez Hermanos, Paulson now owns AutoGrupo, Benítez GM, and Alberic GM, making significant strides in dominating the car market in Puerto Rico.

As these changes take place, Rolando Padua will continue to lead other companies under the Paulson Puerto Rico umbrella, which include renowned establishments such as Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, American International Plaza, 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Course, Ocean Drive Residences, and Vanderbilt Residences.

Overall, these developments mark a significant milestone for Paulson Puerto Rico, showcasing its commitment to economic growth and continued success in various sectors of the island’s market.

