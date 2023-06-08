Pd, Ciani signal to the Church that has become a boomerang. Split risk

The pact with Stefano Bonaccini, who will be leaders in the North-East at the European Championships, holds for now and, barring twists and turns, there will be no tears with the Governor of Emilia Romagna

The words of Paul Ciani, new deputy group leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber who ousted Piero De Luca (son of the Governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca), have unleashed a storm in the Democratic Party. “The Democratic Party is not my party. Weapons can be changed” is the message sent by the leader of Demos who, underlines Ciani himself, “is a party to all intents and purposes, registered in the party register and asking for the 2xMille”. The tension, after the electoral beating of the ballots and the municipal in general, it is very high.

“I have many fraternal friends in Ukraine – he told Repubblica – who have been under bombs or who have fled, to whom we have given help such as Sant’Egidio (Ciani is a member of the Community, ed) and I too personally. But the The theme is how to help Kiev overcome this war. I don’t believe in military victory, that is, arming Ukraine so that it can win. There is this discussion among our people, it is a much broader front than is represented in the numbers of the group”.

The secretary’s answer Elly Schlein is that of purges. In essence, he hit Piero De Luca to punish his father who will not be re-nominated for the Regionals in Campania and that he will probably run with his own list. What struck many leaders of the Democratic Party were the words about sending weapons to Ukraine (“Many of us have doubts“, Ciani said) even if Schlein immediately tried to fix and avoid the omelette by stating that “the party line does not change”.

