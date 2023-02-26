The primaries are not a flop: at 13.00 598121 voters voted

On this Sunday (February 26) the Democratic Party voters are choosing their secretary. Above all, shortly after 13.00, in an official note issued by the party and the announcement also made by Silvia Roggianiintervened at “Half an hour more“, it was learned that they voted 598121 voters.

“And great sign of success and satisfaction it is seeing that the path to get to the primaries was the right one, despite so many criticisms: too slow, too long, too short. I think it was right”. So Enrico Letta at the Pd seat in Testaccio to vote in the primaries. “It wouldn’t have been right to do it right away, after the politics. I thank Bonaccini, Schlein and the other candidates for a very fair campaign and the thousands of volunteers from our party who made this celebration of democracy possible. I claim with great pride that we are the only party to hold primaries and this large turnout is proof that the choices made were the right ones”.

