Pd primaries: the vote of sympathizers overturns the result of the circles. Historical outcome: Schlein beats Bonaccini

Elena Ethel Schlein is the first female secretary of the Democratic Party. It took almost 16 years of history and ten male secretaries who have never won a single national election, to bring about change. Elly, as everyone has always called it, it represents it not only from the point of view of type: it is for a generational issue, for the sexual choices of which he has decided to speak in public, for the dissent expressed by leaving the party at the time of the first inciucio con Berlusconi, only to come back when Read laid the foundations for a regeneration. And at least this merit must be recognized to the now ex secretary, with all the criticisms that we too have reserved for him.

Elly Schlein represents the change above all for the methods and for having revitalized a party with an almost flat encephalogram, crushed by the continuous electoral failures, by the collapse of 25 September, by the recent regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy and by thrilling polls. No, to avoid the coup de grace it is not enough to pretend to be dead, but the people must be mobilized. Elly Schlein did it, bringing to the gazebos groups of supporters who had long since surrendered to resignation. Totaling over a million participants in the Pd primaries is a respectable fact, with the times running.

Subscribe to the newsletter

