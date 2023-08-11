Home » Pd, the current of the “Lettians” is born. One more grain for Schlein. Inside
Pd, the “Letians” will meet in Iseo in the province of Brescia on 22 and 23 September

New troubles for Elly Schlein. The current of the “Letians”, also known as “neo-ulivisti”, is arriving, who will meet in Iseo in the province of Brescia on 22 and 23 September. There is still little information, but the name has already been leaked: «Create! The Italy we will make». Very little is known about the participants as well, Beatrice Lorenzin will certainly be there who posted the poster of the event on social networks announcing “I will be in Iseo to discuss what is happening and we want to make it happen in Italy and in Europe”.

Another sure name is that of Marco Meloni, former Margherita and former current boss of Letta. There should be too Toni Ricciardi, Anna Ascani, Matteo Mauri, Ilenia Malavasi and Lorenzo Basso. In practice, the former Latvians who, once they were orphaned by the eternal enfant prodige, had decided to focus on Bonaccini.

But then Elly Schlein surprisingly won the primaries, and plans changed. They were supposed to be the “Lettian ballast” for Bonaccini and instead they found themselves displaced without a point of reference since Letta slipped out and this time, it seems, forever (looking for an international commitment). The strategy could have envisaged joining the ranks of the Bonaccinians but something from the Emilian governor must not have convinced them and so instead of enriching the ranks of the minority they tried to offer support to the new secretary.

