The era of Elly Schlein begins: the “pink” revolution of the Democratic Party

Elly Schlein is the new secretary of the Democratic party and from today officially begins its “new era“. The dems are in fact already working on the building a new team which starts from the “people of the primaries”, the one who allowed it to win despite the vote of the clubs having been in favor of the opponent, Stefano Bonaccini. The challenge, now that you are secretary, is to keep the party together. And how? with “broad shoulders and maybe an iron stomach“. And the support of the majority of the members would help a lot. Here, as a first move, Schlein announced that membership will reopento ensure that those who have chosen it in the gazebo “become part of this community”.

The new era of Elly Schlein begins: watch the video of the conference

The first day as a secretary was marked by meetings with the staff and phone calls. Schlein first had a cordial conversation with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellathen received a call from the premier Giorgia Meloni who later explained that he expected a “very tough opposition” from the new Pd. Then the totonomi for the new team: according to what Ansa writes, we are talking about the deputy Marco Furfaro as deputy secretary or as coordinator of the secretariat, of the deputy Marco Sarracino to the organization, of the deputy Alessandro Zan with for the delegation of rights, of the former mayor of Crema Stephanie Bonaldi for that to the territories. But not only. For the “group leader chapter” the name of circulates Francesco Boccia for the Senate and those of Clare Braga, Clare Gribaudo o Michelle DiBiase for the Chamber. Debora Serracchiani, who leads the deputies, has already said she is ready to place the mandate at the disposal of the new secretary. The official entrance to the leadership of the party will be on March 12: the proclamation in the assembly will put the stamp on the vote in the gazebos. The final official figures are: Schlein at 53.75% and Bonaccini at 46.25%. The turnout was 1.1 million voters.

Elly Schlein new secretary: the program

From work to tax reform, from ecology to gender equality, up to Ukraine: here is the program by Schlein sencapsulated by Ansa.

– NEW SOCIAL CONTRACT AGAINST INEQUALITIES. HEALTHCARE – Fighting inequality and discrimination through “a new social contract”. Redistribution of wealth, knowledge, power and time. More investment in public health.

– CITIZENSHIP INCOME AND SCHOOL – Improving the basic income. Investing in public school as a tool for social emancipation. Restore “dignity” to the role of teachers. Fewer pupils in the classrooms. More full time. Ensure textbooks, support teachers, university fees for the frail

– TAX PROGRESSIVENESS – Fairer and more efficient taxation. Shift the tax burden from work to rents and polluting emissions. Stop favorable schemes. Fight against tax evaders. Align the gift-inheritance tax with the other large EU countries.

