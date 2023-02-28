GoogleDuring this MWC 2023, in addition to emphasizing continuous cooperation with various brand operators to promote a largerAndroidIn terms of market ecology, it once again called for adding the RCS text message experience it advocated, and for the software update part, it announced the release of multiple functional updates for Android, Wear OS and Chrome OS operating systems.

In terms of the Android operating system, in addition to emphasizing that the user’s device must be kept at the latest version at all times to ensure information security during use, this update is to further strengthen the sound noise reduction function of Google Meet online meetings, and also make Android The default Chrome mobile browser of the operating system can enlarge the browsing content to 300%.

The update of the Wear OS operating system includes the addition of a new version of the Google Keep widget, which is convenient for users to quickly view to-do items on the watch device screen, and even input notes and calendar content through voice control on compatible watch devices. Some of them add the mono option, and the display part adds grayscale display and color correction functions.

As for the Chrome OS part, it further strengthens the Fast Pair fast pairing technology, allowing users to pair and connect headphone accessories that support this technology with Chromebooks in a more intuitive and fast way.

Google said that it has cooperated with more telecom operators on the RCS SMS specification, and recently announced a partnership with Vodafone to promote RCS SMS content, so as to ensure that all SMS messages delivered by mobile phones can be presented in the same form, regardless of brand, Different models vary. At the same time, Google has also called on Apple to join the RCS SMS specification to avoid differences in the form of sending SMS between Android phones and iPhones.

