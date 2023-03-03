Elly Schlein and the three challenges to relaunch the Pd

Milan, Bologna, Florence. It is here that the Democratic Party is in shock, both who won and who lost. Bonaccini counted on these three cities – together with the votes of the lords of the southern cards – to make the coup and take almost 60%, becoming secretary of the first opposition party in Italy (according to the latest polls). Too bad that the result was a cold shower: in Florence Schlein obtained 70% against 30% of her opponent, right in the city whose Mayor, Dario Nardella, was the national coordinator of the Emilia-Romagna governor’s campaign.

The first challenge: an almost unexpected success

But Elly’s committee is also incredulous: “We’ve gone beyond the wildest expectations, now we have to pedal”. And that’s exactly the point. Now Elly Schlein is faced with three wrist-wringing challenges.The first is to decide whether to keep the party united or push the former Christian Democrats out (since they have shown that they have many memberships but few votes). On this, if the Christian Democrats are to stay, he will give the presidency of the party to Dario Nardella and coexistence will begin (also called attrition) . But if she relishes the idea of ​​pushing them out, the it will be enough to change the line on weapons to Ukraine.

The second challenge: the political line of the PD

The second challenge – to paraphrase Nanni Moretti – is to say something sinister. It’s not enough to talk about migrants, civil rights and human rights. These issues would transform the PD into a radical party without Pannella and Bonino, in short useless. Italy is a country where if they admit you to the wrong hospital you still risk your life, where the new poor are the VAT numbers and where young and old are equally angry about the salary or starvation pension they receive. Secretary Schlein will have to have the strength to go beyond her “liberal” training à la Ocasio Cortezand start protect the lowest incomes, fighting for living wages, good public services and poverty reduction. Themes dear to the different twin Giuseppe Conte, his third challenge.

The third challenge: Conte and the Progressive camp

It is no mystery that Travaglio, Conte and Casalino rooted for Bonaccini hoping to push the Democratic Party towards the center to take over the space on the left. Instead Conte now finds himself fighting on the exact same terrain as the Democratic Party, with one disadvantage, that Schlein is the absolute novelty of the moment and above all she is a woman . Giuseppe Conte has only one chance to survive, and that is that due to education, culture and social background, Schlein decides to devote herself to the issues to which she is giving priority in these hours: migrants, fascism and civil rights.

At that point the two parties would even be complementary,leaving the 5 Star Movement the monopoly of social rights, therefore of the South and the suburbs, therefore more votes. With Democrats relegated to wingman. But in the Democratic Party they swear they have understood the lesson and they want to make the real takeover bid on the Volturara Appulla professor , given that the results of the regionals have shown that his has failed. We’ll see who wins, but one thing we can say right now:a fratricidal war has begun in the progressive camp.So Giorgia Meloni can sleep peacefully.

