He was killed in his home northwest of Moscow, strangled with a belt around his neck. A murder that, according to investigators, occurred following a domestic dispute. The victim is Andrey Botikov47, who was one of the scientists who had helped create the vaccine anti-Covid russo Sputnik, which is why he was awarded a medal of merit. Police arrested a man from 29 years old: he is accused of the murder and lived in an apartment owned by the researcher. Botikov he worked for the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow.