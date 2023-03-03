10
He was killed in his home northwest of Moscow, strangled with a belt around his neck. A murder that, according to investigators, occurred following a domestic dispute. The victim is Andrey Botikov47, who was one of the scientists who had helped create the vaccine anti-Covid russo Sputnik, which is why he was awarded a medal of merit. Police arrested a man from 29 years old: he is accused of the murder and lived in an apartment owned by the researcher. Botikov he worked for the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow.
Previous Article
Train crash in Greece, clashes at protest demonstration in Athens: police use stinging gas – Video