Home World Moscow, scientist who created the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik strangled at home
World

Moscow, scientist who created the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik strangled at home

by admin
Moscow, scientist who created the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik strangled at home

He was killed in his home northwest of Moscow, strangled with a belt around his neck. A murder that, according to investigators, occurred following a domestic dispute. The victim is Andrey Botikov47, who was one of the scientists who had helped create the vaccine anti-Covid russo Sputnik, which is why he was awarded a medal of merit. Police arrested a man from 29 years old: he is accused of the murder and lived in an apartment owned by the researcher. Botikov he worked for the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow.

Previous Article

Train crash in Greece, clashes at protest demonstration in Athens: police use stinging gas – Video

See also  Pakistan: two young sisters killed by relatives for 'honor'

You may also like

Cagliari transfer market, absurd! Giulini reflects on Zaza...

Biden diagnosed with cancer | Info

Ivica Iliev criticized the Partizan players after the...

the main points- TV courier

“The war started with them.” And the audience...

CONTINENTAL- VDO / LetExpo 2023: ‘competitive sustainability as...

Seventy-nine policemen have been taken hostage by protesters...

Rail crash in Greece, clashes at protest demonstration...

Noitel, a new offer in the March 2023...

Napoli-Lazio, the official formations: Lozano preferred to Politano,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy