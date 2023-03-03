During the Beijing Olympicslast year, he accused some Italian athletes of having “pointed” her on purpose during training, to make her fall and hurt her. As Arianna Fontana he had wanted to express all his malaise and his frictions with the Fish (Italian Ice Sports Federation). Tensions that exploded just over a month ago, when the short track champion (it’s theItalian athlete with the most medals in the Olympic Games) had even hinted that he might not represent Italy at the next Winter Olympics Milan-Cortina 2026. At the center of the dispute with the Federation has always been her choice to hire her husband as coach, Anthony Lobello. And then those accusations of “athletes males who were aiming at me in training, trying to make me fall“, say after winning another one medalof the most precious metal. Now Fontana has decided to go all the way and has asked to reopen the investigation into those episodes.

“Today I sent the request to reopen the investigation to search federal. Truth is a fundamental cornerstone of our society and it shouldn’t be any different in sport,” the athlete wrote in an Instagram post. Confirming what she had already said: “I was targeted during some workouts and eventually they are fall getting injured at ankle. It happened in front of everyone, and none of those who could and should have done anything to prevent it did so to protect me. And that’s why I don’t trust it i can’t trustif things don’t change.” A clear message: either someone within the Federation takes a stand to defend it or the relationship is forever damaged. In fact, Fontana adds: “Many are wondering why am i doing all thisI do it not only to defend myself but to defend the rights of the athletes“. And a few lines later he concludes: “It’s time for athletes to have a representation e justice adequatebecause otherwise we will lose generation of athletes and this should be seen as a failure of Italian sport”.