– The Entity maintained that the former congressman could have incurred in bribery for giving or offering and thus continue exercising his position

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation filed charges against the former representative to the Chamber Nilton Córdoba Manyoma, for allegedly delivering 200 million pesos through the lawyer Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, to prevent magistrate Gustavo Enrique Malo Fernández from making decisions against him in two processes penalties that were open.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber indicated that the money would have initially been delivered to the auxiliary magistrate of the office Camilo Andrés Ruiz, to make it reach the mentioned members of the Cartel de la Toga, with which he could incur bribery for giving or offering and thus continue to exercise his position.

Likewise, the Entity pointed out that the former congressman apparently deviated from compliance with the general interest that he had to materialize in the exercise of his position, and focused on avoiding the loss of his freedom and his position in the Corporation, with which his conduct possibly breached the functional duty that assisted him.

Due to these facts, the Attorney General’s Office maintained that the person being investigated had violated the principle of morality and provisionally classified his apparent conduct as a very serious offense committed by fraud.

