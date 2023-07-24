Pedro Sánchez lost the parliamentary elections – but not his office yet

In his late-night speech, Feijóo warned of another period of political uncertainty for relations with the EU and for investors bringing money into the country. As the winner of the election, it is his duty to “open the dialogue” – and to govern. Incumbent Sánchez, on the other hand, said the Spaniards had chosen his government’s “path of progress” rather than “standstill with PP and Vox.” The right block failed.

Also read: Costa del Sol am Limit

If an alliance between the PP and Vox were to come about after all, it would be the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975 that a right-wing party would have direct influence on government action. The PP and Vox already govern together in three regional parliaments. Vox wants to repeal laws on transgender rights and abortion and denies climate change. This could significantly weaken Spain’s positioning as a model country for green electricity and an advocate of the European energy transition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

