Cattle herding in Dibaya-Lubwe: an essential practice for the farmers of the region ~ Tambour des villages

In the DRC, agriculture, fishing and livestock are the main sources of income for rural communities. In Dibaya-Lubwe, Kwilu province, farmers specialize in raising cows for meat. Cows play an essential role as a “bank account” and are used as dowries or gifts to strengthen social ties. They are usually bred for their tasty meat. The oxen in Dibaya-Lubwe are generally kept in stalls, tied in the grass where they relish their pasture.

When tranquility merges with nature: a captivating scene where majestic cattle giants rest among the verdant grasses of Dibaya-Lubwe.

Freedom shackled: Despite the ties that hold them back, cattle in Dibaya-Lubwe find comfort in peacefully grazing on nourishing grasses

Geographical coordinates of the municipality of Dibaya-Lubwe: -4.141170,19.855700

