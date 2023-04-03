Now it’s time to be quick: The application deadline for the Pegasus business award is next Friday, April 7th. This is the 30th time this year that OÖ Nachrichten and its partners Raiffeisenlandesbank, the state of Upper Austria, the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Industry and KPMG are awarding the prize.

Applications can be submitted at nachrichten.at/pegasus2023 and can be submitted in five categories: beacons, innovation champions, success stories, hopes for the future and entrepreneur/manager of the year. There is a top-class jury chaired by retired university professor Friedrich Schneider. The business editors of the OÖN and experts from the Raiffeisenlandesbank make a pre-selection. The list of nominees will be published on April 29th.

The theme of this year’s Pegasus is “New Paths”. The mechanical engineering company Hova from Adlwang applied in three categories. The company competes in the categories beacons, innovation champions and success stories. Gerhard Holzner founded Hova in 2003, the company specializes in complete systems in the field of lifting technology. His wife Hannelore and their two sons Daniel and Roland also work in the family business.

Thomas Stockhammer



In the Future Hopes category, the Braunau-based company CNC Stockhammer tried its luck. 20 years of experience with machine tools prompted Thomas Stockhammer to take the step into self-employment. With his team in the Innviertler company, he analyses, repairs, maintains and expands computer-controlled machine tools.

The software developer Arplace is not far from Braunau. Founder Willem Brinkert and his team of twelve employees enable digital scavenger hunts. With the help of augmented reality, children can go on a treasure hunt with a cell phone or tablet, or parents can virtually set up children’s rooms in advance.

Gala in the Brucknerhaus on June 1st

The Pegasus Awards will be presented on June 1st at the gala in Linz’s Brucknerhaus. Show us what your company can do: It’s all about facts and figures, but also about evaluating strategies, speed, dealing with employees and innovations.

