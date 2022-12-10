In times of double-digit inflation, the only partial revaluation of pensions weighs like a new tax. The judgment that the Parliamentary Budget Office gives of the rule on the new revaluation “bands” included in the maneuver is tranchant. For the portions of pensions calculated with the contribution rules (destined to grow over time), the slowdown or even temporary freezing of the revaluation «is to be considered in the same way as a tax. If the regular year-by-year price indexation is weakened, in the end the pensioner receives, as an annuity, less than what he would be entitled to”, reports the Public Accounts Authority, concluding that “the revaluation rules should remain as stable as possible” .

In a long document filed with the Budget Commissions of the Chamber and Senate who are examining the budget law, the Office led by Lilia Cavallari therefore takes stock of the main rules on pensions, starting with the new Quota 103. If all those who can will adhere to the new system, the largest pension payments at the end of the year will be over 56,400 in 2023, around 40,800 in 2024 and just under 6,400 in 2025. Users would be mainly men (around 85%), despite the limits imposed a Women’s option which greatly reduce the number of beneficiaries. Just over 13 percent would come from the public sector, continues the Parliamentary Budget Office, explaining that in the private sector, about 65% would be made up of employees, just under 24% of self-employed workers and the rest of para-subordinates, registered to separate management and entertainment workers (ex Enpals).

The new “Maroni bonus”, the incentive to stay at work, is instead “less convenient” than the 2004 bonus and runs the risk of not being particularly attractive, “except for those who have an immediate need for liquidity”. by 2023 will satisfy the requirements of Quota 103 but will choose not to retire early will be able to request that the contributions to be paid by him (just over 9% of gross salary) are not paid by the employer to INPS, but in a paycheck The measure, an incentive not to leave work before having matured the seniority or old age requirements, takes as its model the so-called «Maroni bonus» of 2004, which however, underlines the Parliamentary Budget Office, was more convenient for three reasons. First of all, at the time the pension requirements were much lower, therefore the measure was aimed at younger workers, for whom it was less onerous to continue working; furthermore, both contributions were recognized in the pay slip paid by the worker and those paid by the employer; finally, the pensions of the workers involved were calculated in full with the salary method and this made early exits convenient. As proof of the unattractiveness of the mechanism, the Upb cites the Technical Report to the extent that it is estimated that the subsidy will be used by just 6,500 people, i.e. less than 10% of individuals who, according to estimates based on INPS data, next year they will still be in business despite being eligible to retire.