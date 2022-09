ROMA – Last three months to hook up Quota 102 and anticipate retirement a 64 years old of age and 38 of contributions. The experimental measureintroduced by the Draghi government for just one year as a bridge between Quota 100 and the full return of the Fornero rules from January 2023, it will end on December 31st next. What matters in the next three months is “accrue the right“, or to reach the two requisites of age and contributory seniority.