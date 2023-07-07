Home » Pensions, new Inps circular: big news on the check, what changes
Business

Pensions, new Inps circular: big news on the check, what changes

by admin
Pensions, new Inps circular: big news on the check, what changes

Pensions, new Inps single check circular: all the news on the incentive for families with minor children

L’single check it was supposed to become a reality from January 2022 but the first disbursements were postponed to March of the same year. All families with minors or dependent children can access it by submitting the application together with a valid ISEE document. In the event that the latter is lacking, the minimum benefit is envisaged. But some have not received the check and theInps she promptly moved to dispel all doubts.

Pensions, new INPS circular single check

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pilots who fall asleep in flight, the precedent in the history of aviation. "Passed the landing airports"

You may also like

“Now is a good time to buy a...

Resolution 46 of 06/21/2023 – Temporary assignment of...

Alibaba and Zhejiang Province Join Forces for Digital...

Ruble continues to lose value: is Prigozhin back...

Piersilvio and Marina forced to get along

“Now is a good time to buy a...

Meloni: “I won’t end up like Berlusconi”. Santanchè...

Yangzhou’s Acting Mayor Leads Investment Promotion Activities in...

Burnout: Too much work is bad for founders...

Failure in Puerto Rico’s Thermoelectric Plant Causes Power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy