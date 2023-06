ROME – The idea of ​​the government’s pension flexibility – such as retiring earlier – is based more on businesses than on the reform of the Fornero law. The picture appeared clear at the table between the unions and Labor Minister Marina Calderone.

Incentivized exits

The only proposal concerns precisely the need to have a single instrument for incentivized redundancies. Paid by companies, albeit supported to some extent by the state, with an eye also to very small businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook