People – Britney Spears reports attack by security personnel from NBA pro

Britney Spears was reportedly hit in the face by security personnel from French basketball pro Victory Wembanyama. The athlete says he didn’t realize it was Spears.

US pop star Britney Spears was hit in the face by security guards of French basketball professional Victory Wembanyama in Las Vegas, according to media reports and her own statements. She recognized Wembanyama in a restaurant and tapped him on the shoulder, whereupon his security staff gave her “a slap in the face”, Spears wrote on the online network Instagram on Thursday. The basketball pro himself told journalists that a person “grabbed him from behind” and that he only found out hours later that it was Spears.

Las Vegas police said Thursday they were investigating the incident but had not made any arrests or subpoenaed anyone involved. Wembanyama was in Las Vegas for a training session before a pre-season game in the North American basketball professional league NBA. While visiting a restaurant, he was spotted by several fans – and by Britney Spears.

She only approached Wembanyama to “congratulate him on his success,” Spears wrote on Instagram. She was hit so hard that she was “almost knocked to the ground” and her glasses fell off her face.

The basketball player explained that before he went to the restaurant with the security staff, he decided not to stop to avoid crowds. He noticed that the security forces pushed the person who grabbed him away – but did not know how resolutely they acted.

Spears’ husband Sam Asghari wrote online that his wife had been “attacked”. “The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard shouldn’t cast a shadow over a great young man’s performance,” he added, referring to Wembanyama.

