People – News: US film star Jamie Foxx discharged from hospital after medical emergency

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been discharged from hospital following a medical emergency and is recovering, according to his daughter. “My father has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering,” said Corinne Foxx, who is also her father’s press agent, on Friday on the online network Instagram. Her father did sports the day before.

Foxx was hospitalized last month for unspecified “medical complications.” Since then, no information about his health had emerged, fueling speculation that it was deteriorating.

Foxx’s daughter denied the rumours. “Sad to see how crazy the media is going,” she explained on Instagram. Her father spoke briefly in the online networks last week with the words: “Thankful for all the love !!! I feel blessed.”

Foxx won an Oscar in 2005 for his role as Ray Charles in the biopic Ray, and in the same year he received an Oscar nomination for Collateral. He also became known for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Django Unchained” alongside Christoph Waltz. In Georgia he was most recently in front of the camera for “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz.

