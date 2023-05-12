Home » People – News: US film star Jamie Foxx discharged from hospital after medical emergency
Business

People – News: US film star Jamie Foxx discharged from hospital after medical emergency

by admin
People – News: US film star Jamie Foxx discharged from hospital after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx recently directed a Netflix film with Cameron Diaz Image: AFP

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been discharged from hospital following a medical emergency and is recovering, according to his daughter. “My father has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering,” Corinne Foxx, who is also her father’s press agent, explained on Friday on the online network Instagram. In fact, her father did sports the day before.

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been discharged from hospital following a medical emergency and is recovering, according to his daughter. “My father has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering,” said Corinne Foxx, who is also her father’s press agent, on Friday on the online network Instagram. Her father did sports the day before.

Foxx was hospitalized last month for unspecified “medical complications.” Since then, no information about his health had emerged, fueling speculation that it was deteriorating.

Foxx’s daughter denied the rumours. “Sad to see how crazy the media is going,” she explained on Instagram. Her father spoke briefly in the online networks last week with the words: “Thankful for all the love !!! I feel blessed.”

Foxx won an Oscar in 2005 for his role as Ray Charles in the biopic Ray, and in the same year he received an Oscar nomination for Collateral. He also became known for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Django Unchained” alongside Christoph Waltz. In Georgia he was most recently in front of the camera for “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Pensions, Quota 102 from 2024. How it works...

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow...

Uber, Moia, Freenow & Co.: That’s what the...

Miscusi, the brand that appeals to investors, brings...

Energy – Salzgitter steel group continues to demand...

Pd, Schlein: “Reforms? We will build the barricades....

G-7: The new calm of the finance ministers...

Webuild: two new railway contracts for a total...

New Honda CR-V debuts first e:phev plug-in hybrid

Stahl: Salzgitter boss calls for an industrial electricity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy