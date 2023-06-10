Home » Permira takes off her shoes: offered 2.5 billion for Golden Goose
It’s official: the private equity firm Permira is evaluating the possibility of selling the brand of luxury sneakers Golden Goose, which it had purchased in June 2020 from the Carlyle fund for 1.28 billion euros, which had only retained a minority stake. As revealed by Bloomberg, the figure ofsupply exceeds 2.5 billion so, in terms of investment, it would be a very good deal. Moreover, the possible capital gain is indicated at 1.2 billion, in the event of the sale.

However, it is not the only option on the table, the IPO option for the future of the Venetian brand renamed “the hare of luxury” is also being evaluated. Indeed, in just over twenty years, Golden Goose has managed to “disengage” from the exclusivity of the luxury sneaker market to expand your business to the total look. And boasts one international presence: Europe, Asia and the United States; not surprisingly, it is the brand in sneakers favorite of stars Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. The company has a turnover of about 500 million euros and a profit from interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 150 million euros.

