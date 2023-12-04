Peso Pluma’s Lavish Lifestyle: A Look at His Fleet of Luxury Vehicles

Corridos tumbados singer Doble P, also known as Peso Pluma, has been making waves in the music industry with his hit songs dominating the charts. Not only is he making a name for himself musically, but he’s also gaining attention for his impressive collection of luxury vehicles.

According to various internet portals, Peso Pluma has been flaunting his expensive cars on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his opulent lifestyle. The Rolls Royce Cullinan and the Lamborghini Urus are among the most notable vehicles in his collection, with the latter costing approximately $296,000 USD, or around 5 million pesos.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan, known for its opulence and luxury, boasts a 6.7 V12 engine with 650 horsepower, reaching speeds of 250 km/h (155 mph) and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in just 5.2 seconds. On the other hand, the Lamborghini Urus combines the power of a super sports vehicle with the versatility of an SUV, with a cost of approximately $4.5 million Mexican pesos.

In addition to these high-end vehicles, Peso Pluma is also reported to own a BMW2, further showcasing his affinity for luxury automotive engineering.

Despite his success in the music industry with hits like ‘She dances alone’, ‘Always pending’, and ‘PCR’, Peso Pluma’s lavish lifestyle and impressive car collection reflect not only his musical achievements but also his appreciation for luxury and excellence in automotive design. With his wealth and success, it’s no surprise that Peso Pluma is living the high life with an ostentatious fleet of luxury vehicles.