Drug trafficker Sebastián Marset assured that he is not willing to surrender

Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset has vowed that he will never surrender to authorities. In a defiant statement, Marset claimed that he does not feel “cornered” and mocked the authorities with statements about flying his helicopters in Paraguay.

Marset, who is wanted by the Justice Department of Uruguay, Brazil, and Paraguay, as well as the US Anti-Drug Agency (DEA), Europol, and Interpol, made these comments in an audio message for the Uruguayan television program “Santo y Seña” during an interview.

He also criticized what he called “the political mafia” and vowed to remain a fugitive if Uruguay does not negotiate the terms of his surrender.

Marset previously caused controversy in Uruguay when he was detained in the United Arab Emirates in 2021 for carrying false Paraguayan documentation. He was released after obtaining a Uruguayan passport in a procedure that resulted in the resignation of senior officials in his country.

The drug trafficker is accused of leading an international drug trafficking network and is currently subject to an Interpol red alert.

Despite his bold pronouncements, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop and whether any negotiations with the authorities may take place.

