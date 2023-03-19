Pesticides in biscuits. The alarm goes off for some brands, here’s what they are

Every morning millions of people start the day with breakfast biscuits accompanied by a drink. Magazine The Lifesaver he analyzed what they are composed of well 15 marche of biscuits, among the most consumed and loved by Italians. In the test 2 brands of biscuits are been rated excellent and 4 the “excellent”. So let’s see what Il Salvagente took into consideration for the evaluation.

Pesticides in biscuits, all brands analyzed by Il Salvagente

I biscotti analyzed by The Lifesaver they are the ones most present on the breakfast table for many people, including shortbread biscuits, machi bio and private labels. Specifically, they are: Colussi il Granturchese, Carrefour shortbread biscuits, Conad shortbread biscuits with granturchese sugar, Coop shortbread biscuits with sugar granules, Dolciando shortbread biscuits with sugar granules, Esselunga shortbread biscuits with sugar granules, I Tesori del Forno shortbread biscuits (Todis), Shortbread cookies with granulated sugar Le Bon (MD), Galbusera Buoni Cosi with no added sugar, Galletti Barilla Mulino Bianco, Gentilini Novellini, Misura Dolce with no added sugar, NaturaSì Novellini, Real Forno Fior di Zucchero (LIDL), Saiwa Oro Classico.

These brands were analyzed for the presence of: pesticides, acrylamide, mycotoxins, high amounts of sugar and salt.

