Venezia FC announces a new partnership with Moovit, the number one app in the world for urban mobility, to provide fans and enthusiasts with all the information to reach the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in a sustainable way.

For each match, Moovit will provide specific information to Venezia FC fans about the best solutions to reach the stadium by public transport or shared transport in the Venice area, but also to reach the specific entrances of the stadium.

The Moovit app, active in over 300 Italian cities and in another 2,200 worldwide, will also be a valid tool for fans to travel away from home. The app makes the mobility experience accessible for everyone, because it is designed to be used with one hand thanks to the increase in the size of the characters and the main navigation keys, thanks to the VoiceOver and TalkBack functions that guide you step by step users with visual impairments. Moovit will also answer all infomobility questions by offering a precise and detailed service translated into 45 languages.

«We can only thank Venezia for relying on Moovit to improve the experience of their fans, an experience that begins when you leave your home and when you return. Too often football clubs focus on the experience inside the stadium, without thinking about what happens outside. Choosing a Mobility Partner like Moovit means meeting their needs and at the same time being attentive to the environment and the impact that major events have on the territory» said Samuel Sed Piazza, European Director of Moovit.

«We are happy to collaborate with Moovit to improve the race day experience, while at the same time encouraging the use of public services and therefore sustainable mobility.» Said Gianluca Santaniello, Business Area Director of the club. «The app will also be an important tool to support our fans on away games and for those who want to try the match day experience during their stay in Venice.»

