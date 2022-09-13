The fight against price increases in the energy sector today records news both on the domestic front and, but in this case we are at the proposals and draft documents that will be discussed tomorrow, on the European one.

The Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, and the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, have signed the Interministerial Decree which extends the measures currently in force to reduce the final price of fuels until October 17. The cut of 30 cents per liter for gasoline, diesel, LPG and methane for motor vehicles is thus extended up to that date.

An expected and expected measure, that of the Italian government: the directives that, tomorrow, will be at the center of the discussion in Strasbourg, are much less clear. According to the draft energy package developed by the European Commission, on the table there will be the establishment of a price cap for electricity produced not from gas at 180 euros per megawatt hour (initially it was 200 euros). The excess part will be considered extra profit to be allocated to families and businesses in difficulty.

In the draft, the European Commission also proposes a solidarity contribution from oil & gas companies of 33%. The temporary solidarity contribution for EU companies and permanent establishments that carry out activities in the oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors – reads the draft – is calculated as a taxable profit, determined on the basis of national tax rules. in the tax year starting January 1, 2022 or later, which are greater than 20% of the average taxable profit, as determined by national tax legislation, of the three financial years starting January 1, 2019 or later. On this basis, 33% will be calculated to be paid as a solidarity contribution.

Cingolani: gas price cap at 60-65% Ttf quotations

“At the moment we pay for the gas on the basis of a quotation set by the Dutch TTF. A volatile and essentially speculative market, and absolutely inadequate compared to Brent or others. These prices determine not only the price of gas but also of electricity. It is evident that it is a perfect storm in a war economy. We find ourselves paying gas, heating and electricity prices that have nothing to do with quantities. Each has its own energy mix, the only single solution is to put a European ceiling on the price of gas. Realistically, one cannot think of a proposal that is too restrictive. If it were possible to reach 60-65% of the Ttf quotations or to link up with liquid natural gas, it would already be an important relief ». This was stated by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, guest of ‘Porta a Porta’.