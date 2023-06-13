Pharmacists’ protest day: That’s why pharmacies are on strike

In another respect, Lauterbach gives you no hope at all. The pharmacists are demanding an increase in their fixed fee from EUR 8.35 to EUR 12 per drug dispensed. The minister says there is no money for that. What do you say?

Of course there is money. I’ve been advocacy for pharmacies for three decades and I know the game. The registers always claim that there is not enough money. And then it turns out that many cash registers even generate surpluses. The fixed amount for the pharmacies was last increased minimally ten years ago. On the other hand, our costs have increased. Pharmacies are also feeling the effects of higher energy prices and inflation. Unfortunately, outpatient care is neglected in Germany. A lot more money needs to go there. Some expenses in inpatient care, such as in hospitals, should be reconsidered.

There are currently fewer than 18,000 pharmacies in Germany; ten years ago there were more than 20,000. What’s next? Will the number of closures continue to increase?

I’m afraid yes. In an aging society, we actually need more pharmacies than fewer. The bad economic prospects are one reason why many pharmacies are closing. Like other industries, we are also affected by the shortage of skilled workers: almost every pharmacy is currently looking for pharmaceutical-technical employees. Many pharmacists are about to retire. Politicians must set an example so that the pharmacy profession becomes more attractive again – by improving the framework conditions.