Pharmacosmos, quarterly growth of 6% to 18.8 million

Positive first quarter for Pharmacosm. The company closed the period with 18.8 million in revenues, an increase of 6% compared to the same period of the previous year. The improvement is hand in hand linked to the good results of the retail component whose weight will increasingly predominate compared to B2B.

As a note from Farmacosmo explains, the growth of the group is driven by the retail channel and by the performance of pharmacosmo.it which once again confirms the high level of loyalty of the customer base thanks to the high quality of the customer engagement actions implemented by the management.

Retail orders boom

As regards the B2C channel, orders processed rose by more than 50% in the quarter compared to the same period of the previous year. Registered more than 5.5 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023, up 75% compared to the same period of the previous year. In addition, the average order value of pharmacosmo.it, among the highest on the market, is consolidated at a value of more than 96 euros. Pharmacism. That of profumeriaweb.com at 78 euros, that of baucosmesi.it at 40 euros and finally that of phàrmasi.it at 60 euros.

In April, the average value of the orders of pharmacosmo.it reached 99 euros for the first time. ‘2023 is a very important year for our group, during which we will consolidate, and transfer, further the business model within the subsidiaries” commented Fabius of the Councilpresident and CEO of Farmacosmo.

Multi-channel strategy

“In 2023 we will mainly work on the margins of the business, of pharmacosmo.it and of all the subsidiaries. Twelve months ago, on the listing date, we set ourselves the target of significant reverse the weight of the revenues of the two business legs, B2B and B2C, at the time 56% and 44%” he recalled. “To date, the weight has completely changed: the retail channel, given as a sum of portals and physical pharmacies, settles at around 66% ‘he specified.

“The strategic M&A goals that we set for ourselves by 2025, during the listing, saw aa strong acceleration in just the first 12 months, and the development of the company proceeds in the name of the merger between online and offline, through the pursuit of the omnichannel strategy with the acquisition of the first physical pharmacies and the expansion of the offer with digital services with high added value” he concluded.