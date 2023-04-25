Goca Tržan threatened Maja Nikolić Entertainment

Goca Tržan spoke up after her colleague stated that she was allegedly involved in a scheme with Aco Bulić at one time.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

After Goca Tržan publicly stung her, Maja Nikolić revealed that she was at war with her colleague because of her professional and musical successes, but also her achievements in the field of love. She pointed out that Goca has been jealous of her for years because of her business success, but also because of her love life.

As she stated, Goca allegedly waited three years for Maja to end her relationship with the man whose name is constantly mentioned in the Cooperative, in order to get rid of him. She also said that Goca Tržan allegedly entered into a scheme with Aco Bulić, while he was married.

Aca Bulić spoke out sharply on this occasion, and only briefly pointed out that Goca was always just a friend, whom he valued and respected for years, and Tržanova now threatened Maja with a lawsuit.

“This woman urgently needs to change therapy, this one is not working properly. Let him stop that leak and leave me alone! And let her take someone in her mouth who will fall for her bullshit. I’m warning her one last time. Next time he will prove all this in court“, said Goca.

(WORLD/Republica)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!