PharmaNutra invests 20 million in a new factory – V&A

PharmaNutra invests 20 million in a new factory

A new factory and a new market for PharmaNutrathe company specialized in the sector of mineral-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, which for its first 20 years of life has inaugurated its new headquarters in Pisa which will allow the group to have full control over production of raw materials and to achieve concrete autonomy in terms of research and development activities.

The new headquarters of over 5,300 square meters and 20 million euros of investment it has within it one of research laboratories and most innovative nutritional development in Europe, which will attract new scientific resources and intensify collaborations with Italian and foreign universities and institutes.

This important evolution represents not only the consolidation of the growth of the company which closed 2022 with Revenues from sales consolidated of 82.7 million euros (+21.4%) and a net profit of 15 million (+13%), but also a significant investment with a view to the development of the Pisan territory, with economic and employment benefits, including l introduction of new informants.

“This step, epochal for our history, represents a sort of new beginning: a chapter closes, exceptional from all points of view, and a new one opens, which starts right here, today, from this structure and the its innovative characteristics, which will allow us to take a further step forward in all the business areas in which we have operated successfully for 20 years” underlines Andrea Lacorte, co-founder and president of PharmaNutra.

New opening in the United States

But the listed group all’Euronext Star Milan it also aims to develop on new markets. First of all the American one, with the operational start of the American subsidiary PharmaNutra USA. In particular, the operational and commercial structure of the US company was defined with the opening of the office in Miami and the first sales tests of the products began.

“The first pieces sold on the American market have a meaning that goes beyond the economic value, but represent a milestone of the US project” he comments Roberto Lacorte, president of PharmaNutra USA. “The structure of Pharmanutra USA is formed, now all that remains is to embark on a growth path based on progressive knowledge of the American market”.

Also in 2023 the group, which matters 100 employees plus 200 in the commercial sector, has opened an operational headquarters in Barcelona, ​​an investment that lays the foundations for growth over the next 10 years. The two offices in Spain and the USA, in fact, have the task of making people understand how to grow stably in those markets. In total, PharmaNutra is present with its products in 70 countries.

