Philosopher, postman, headhunter, Deutsche Bank

Dhe biggest beneficiary of the resignation of Deputy CEO Karl von Rohr at Deutsche Bank is 50-year-old Claudio de Sanctis. He has a Swiss and an Italian passport and was previously responsible for the international private customer business in the extended management board, which at Deutsche Bank included wealth management for rich people all over the world and the simple private customer business, which they have with branches in Italy, Spain, Belgium and India operates. Now de Sanctis is moving his office from Zurich to Frankfurt and will be promoted to the board by November 1 at the latest. There he will be responsible for the entire private customer business, including the German branch business including Postbank.

The move to the Main is associated with the separation from the family: the two eldest children are already studying in Canada, but the youngest daughter still has to go to school for two more years – only then, according to the plan, does de Sanctis’ wife move from Zurich to him in Frankfurt. He can use the time to familiarize himself with his new tasks and to get the team committed to him.